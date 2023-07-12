MUN 0 – 0 LEE: Mistakes By Ten Hag That Made Man United Draw In the 1st Half To Leeds United

In the pre-season clash between Manchester United and Leeds United, both teams have been unable to find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 scoreline at halftime. While chances have been created by both sides, several tactical decisions made by Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, have come under scrutiny. Below are some of the the mistakes noticed in the opening half.

1. Playing Sancho as a Centre Forward:

One questionable decision made by Ten Hag was deploying Jadon Sancho in a false nine role. This tactical choice has affected Manchester United’s ability to convert goal-scoring opportunities.

Sancho appeared uncomfortable in this unfamiliar position, often drifting towards the flanks to provide service to his teammates, to the England international more effective, he should be reverted to his natural role in order to get the best from him in the final third.

2. Mason Mount as a Winger:

Another debatable decision was positioning Mason Mount on the left side of the attack as a winger.

Despite displaying exceptional delivery from set-pieces, precise passing, and quick decision-making, Mount has been limited by the position he is playing. To fully utilise creativity, a shift into a more central role would provide him with the freedom to exert a greater influence on the game.

As the second half approaches, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will make adjustments to rectify these tactical missteps. The need for Manchester United to convert their chances and break the deadlock is evident. By addressing these positional issues, the team can potentially unlock Leeds United’s defense and create more goal-scoring opportunities.

