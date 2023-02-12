Mudryk’s Reaction To An Instagram Post Criticising Marc Cucurella Could Cause A Fracture In The Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It will be understatement to say that Mykhaylo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella lacked chemistry during Chelsea’s League game against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon at London Stadium.

Both Marc Cucurella and Mykhaylo Mudryk started in the left-side of Chelsea’s starting lineup against the Hammers on Saturday as Marc Cucurella started as a Left-back while Mykhaylo Mudryk started in the Left-wing.

However, it seems Marc Cucurella has a vendetta against Mykhaylo Mudryk as the Spanish National was overlooking the Ukrainian Winger.

Mykhaylo Mudryk didn’t had much of the Ball against West Ham United and Marc Cucurella should be blamed because he wasn’t giving the ball to the Former Shakhtar Donestk’s Star.

It turned out that Mykhaylo Mudryk also felt the disservice that Marc Cucurella did to him against West Ham and the Ukrainian National wasn’t subtle about expressing his feelings.

At the end of the game, Mykhaylo Mudryk, on Instagram, liked a post making jest of Marc Cucurella for passing to other Chelsea Players while ignoring Mykhaylo Mudryk that’s in his front.

You can’t blame Mykhaylo Mudryk because Marc Cucurella actually did that but, what the Ukrainian Winger did could cause disunity in team as he’s publicly mocking his teammate.

Marc Cucurella’s recent performances have been quite awful and the game against West Ham United was just another day of horrible performance from the 24-year-old.

