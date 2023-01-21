Mudryk, Trossard: Big Transfers That Have Happened in the January Transfer Window So Far

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has been the biggest spenders in Europe in the current transfer window and they rightly dominate the list of the top ten biggest transfers that have been completed in the January transfer window so far:

1. Mykhailo Mudryk – Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea

Chelsea completed the big-money signing of Ukrainian attacker, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal that could rise to €100 million in the coming years.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Free Agent to Al-Nassr

After leaving Manchester United due to the mutual consent termination of his contract, the Portuguese superstar signed for the Saudi-Arabian side, Al-Nassr. He became the world’s highest-paid player after signing for the club.

3. Leandro Trossard – Brighton and Hove Albion to Arsenal

With the Gunners missing out on Mudryk, they went for the more English Premier League-proven, Leandro Trossard. £27 million was enough to sign the Belgian playmaker who has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances in the English Premier League this season.

4. Wout Weghorst – Burnley to Manchester United (loan)

5. Daley Blind – Free Agent to Bayern Munich

6. Danny Ings – Aston Villa to West Ham United

Danny Ings joined West Ham United in a transfer worth £15 million as the Hammers hope to stir clear of the relegation zone. West Ham United paid an initial £13 million with£2 million to be paid if West Ham United survives relegation.

7. Noni Madueke – PSV Eindhoven to Chelsea

Noni Madueke is Chelsea’s latest signing. The former PSV Eindhoven star joined the Blues in a transfer worth £40 million.

8. João Felix – Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (loan)

9. Cody Gakpo – PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo in a deal worth £37.2 million after hijacking the deal from Manchester United.

10. Benoit Badiashile – AS Monaco to Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile joined the Blues in a deal worth €38 million as Todd Boehly looks to give Graham Potter maximum support in the transfer window.

