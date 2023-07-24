Mudryk: The £88.5m Talent Tipped For Greatness

Chelsea £88.5 million star Mudryk has been making headlines as one of the most highly valued talents at Stanford Bridge. Mudryk has captured the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Acording to All Football-Livescore, and Highlight, Mudryk has yet to show his full ability since joining for an £88.5million fee, but has been tipped for big things in the future. That is even the case amongst his teammates, with Wesley Fofana claiming he is already faster than Mbappe, having trained with both.

A skillful player with plenty of pace, Mudryk quickly built a reputation as one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in one-v-one situations during his time with Shakhtar Donetsk. Primarily a wide player, he featured on both wings in Ukraine, but many of his best performances have come when cutting in from the left onto his preferred right foot.

The Ukrainian international turned 22 a couple of weeks before putting pen to paper on his eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues.

