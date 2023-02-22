Mudryk Needs 1 Goal Or Assist In His Next 2 Games To Avoid Mockery Due To His €100million Price Tag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Football enthusiasts usually make fun of Players signed by rival clubs when such Player is not delivering on the pitch. When Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho, the England International, in his first 7 appearances for the Red Devils, couldn’t get any goal contribution as he didn’t score or make any assist.

This was when some Fans started poking fun at him by calling him James Bond and 007, which meant he has played 7 games but has zero goal and zero assist. Chelsea January Signing Mykhaylo Mudryk has been placed on the same pedestal.

The Ukrainian Winger was tipped to be a success at Chelsea and make an instant impact at the Club after Chelsea agreed to a deal worth €100million with Shakhtar Donestk in January. He had a great debut for Chelsea when he came on during the second half against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium as Fans praised him and compared him with Eden Hazard.

After his impressive cameo appearance against Liverpool, Mykhaylo Mudryk made Chelsea’s next 3 starting lineup as he Started against Fulham, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund but, he couldn’t find any breakthrough as he recorded no goal or assist.

Graham Potter took him out of the starting lineup against Southampton last weekend but, Mykhaylo Mudryk still made an appearance in the game as a second half substitute.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has now made a total of 5 appearances for Chelsea. His next 2 appearances could be against Tottenham Hotspurs and Leeds United. If he doesn’t have any goal or assist by the time he makes his 7th appearance, the Former Shakhtar Donestk Star could face huge criticism and mockery as the new 007.

