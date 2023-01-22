Mudryk could become Chelsea’s next Eden Hazard if he improves his goalscoring ability

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea new boy Mudryk made his debut appearance against Liverpool yesterday. He got into the game in the second half but Liverpool defenders like Milner and Konate really felt his presence.

However, Mudryk had the opportunity of scoring over 2 goals for Chelsea but he didn’t. This really shows how bad he is in scoring goals.

Eden Hazard was not a top flight goalscorer but his finishing technique is top notch whenever he gets in position to score. That actually made him to score to 100 goals at Chelsea. Mudryk really has most qualities of a Winger just like Eden Hazard but he might really not reach expectations because of his poor finishing.

Chelsea played so well when he entered the game but they still failed to score. The blues would have got 3 points if he scored at least one goal yesterday. Mudryk really need to work on his goalscoring ability in order to secure the place of Eden Hazard at Chelsea.

