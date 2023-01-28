Mourinho’s Proposed Return To Chelsea: Why This Would Be A Big Mistake & A Total Disaster

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several hours ago, MailSport released an article claiming Jose Mourinho wants to return to Chelsea for a third stint at the club where he achieved his greatest achievements as a football manager.

According to the report, Mourinho and his representatives have let Chelsea know he would be interested in any managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge, however Chelsea’s owners intend to stand by Potter Graham.

MY OPINION

There is no doubt in the world that Jose Mourinho is a world class manager who will go down in history as the greatest manager to ever coach Chelsea football club.

But anyone who thinks it would be a good idea to have Mourinho back at the helm at Chelsea anytime soon is not being real.

It is understandable that many fans don’t rate Graham Potter and still don’t consider him capable of achieving things with Chelsea, but the man has only just started his work. He was hired to build a project and the whole thing has just begun.

With all due respect to Mourinho, if he returns to Chelsea, it would mean Graham Potter has failed woefully and that the owners really do not know what they’re doing like many rivals have claimed.

Mourinho is not the sort of manager that builds a project. He is a fixer and a winner. There’s no doubt if he returns to Chelsea he would win silverware with these boys. But in 3 to 4 years, the whole thing would collapse.

I am a big fan of Jose Mourinho, but I do not believe Chelsea need him anymore. Potter has a job to do and should be allowed to do that job. Mourinho should focus on AS Roma where he is doing a good job and simply forget about Chelsea. His legacy at Stamford Bridge will remain evergreen.

