Mourinho refuses to speak to media after Roma defeat

Jose Mourinho declined to talk to the media after Roma were defeated 2-1 by 10-man Milan, extending Roma’s poor start to the season.

He was anticipated to attend to his media obligations because this was his first match of the season after being suspended for the first few rounds.

The Special One had also spoken to DAZN prior to kick-off, so there were no hints of trouble, but perhaps a clue can be found in Mou’s extended sarcastic round of applause directed at the referee following the penalty decision.

The Giallorossi have had a horrible season so far, with only one point from three rounds and are already eight points behind the leaders.

Rui Patricio brought down Ruben Loftus-Cheek for an Olivier Giroud penalty, and Houssem Aouar was forced off with a muscular injury for a side that already lacked Paulo Dybala, Sardar Azmoun, Renato Sanches, Tamas Abraham, and Marash Kumbulla.

Rafael Leao scored an acrobatic second with his back to goal, but Fikayo Tomori was sent off for two bookable offences against Andrea Belotti.

For the final 20 minutes, Romelu Lukaku made his Roma debut, and Leonardo Spinazzola’s deflected strike made the final score 2-1.

ShidNation90 (

)