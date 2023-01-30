SPORT

Mourinho Compares Osimhen To Drogba, Advises Him To Change One Part Of His Game

After watching Victor Osimhen score a phenomenal goal of the season contender against his team at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Jose Mourinho was brutally honest in his opinion of the Nigerian striker after the match.

Before the match, Mourinho had congratulated Osimhen’s Napoli for winning the Scudetto title but that didn’t deter them from beating his Roma side.

The man leading the title charge with his goals and immense contributions, Victor Osimhen was once again at his brilliant best as he opened the scoring with a stunner. Mourinho admitted that he clapped for the striker from his bench.

Speaking about the player, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager compared Osimhen to his idol, the legendary Didier Drogba. Although, Mourinho believes the striker must change one part of his game.

Mourinho on Osimhen: “He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money.

“However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.

“I told him that he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive.”

Mourinho is a great manager so Osimhen needs to take note of this advise, especially if he intends to come to England in the future.

