Mount, Rice, Onana: Best XI of the Most Expensive Transfers Done in the Summer Transfer Window

The summer transfer window has continued to supply big transfer deals and we would be looking at the most expensive transfer completed in each position in the current transfer window.

So far, Andre Onana is the most expensive goalkeeper to make the move. The Red Devils were unable to get David De Gea to sign a new deal. This prompted them to sign the Inter Milan star. The deal was done for a fee in the region of €52.5 million.

The three most expensive defenders to make the move this summer are Lucas Hernandez, Kim Min-Jae, and Jurrien Timber.

Lucas Hernandez made the move from Bayern Munich to Paris Saint-Germain for €45 million, which is his market value according to Transfermarkt.

Kim Min-Jae was signed by Bayern Munich to replace Hernandez. The South Korean centre-back was signed for €50 million. Arsenal sighed Jurrien Timber in a deal worth €40 million.

The two most expensive midfielders to have made the move this summer are Declan Rice and Sandro Tonali. The former moved from West Ham United to Arsenal for €116.6 million while the latter was signed by Newcastle United for €64 million.

Another expensive transfer completed this summer that involved a midfielder is the deal that saw Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish La Liga club paid €103 million to the German Bundesliga club to sign the Englishman.

On the leftwing is Mason Mount, who was signed for €64.2 million while Liverpool’s new signing, Dominik Szloboszlai features on the right having been signed for €70 million.

Upfront, Kai Havertz and Christian Nkunku lead the line. Kai Havertz joined Arsenal for €75 million while Nkunku joined Chelsea for €60 million.

