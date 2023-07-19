MOUNT OUT, ERIKSEN IN: How Man United could assemble against Lyon in pre-season

The Red Devils has been gearing up for their second pre-season game and Erik ten Hag could make big changes to his starting line-up today.

Against, Leeds United at Norway, the Dutchman, named only seven senior Manchester United players and fielded an entire starting eleven filled with youngster in the second-half before the Red Devils were able to break the deadlock.

Manchester United looked sharp at the start of the game but couldn’t convert the goalscoring opportunities that came their way, with Jadon Sancho playing as a false nine and missed a sitter.

£60m signing from Chelsea, Mason Mount, whose all eyes were on, impressed on his pre-season debut for Manchester United.

He took every single set-piece for Manchester United during the first-half but stumbled when a goalscoring chance came his way.

Irrespective of that, the English midfielder had a standout pre-season debut for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag intends to help him unlock his full potential at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Co. are back from vacation and has linked up with Manchester United at the Carrington and should feature against Lyon.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at how Manchester United could assemble against Lyon in pre-season.

Defence

Andre Onana’s papers hasn’t been finalised yet and he hasn’t undergo his Man United medicals, so, Tom Heaton should start in between the sticks again.

Diogo Dalot boarded the flight to USA but should start on the bench with Aaron Wan-bissaka starting at right-back position.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane should continue their partnership at centre-back position and Luke Shaw should complete Erik ten Hag’s back four.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes is back and should captain Erik ten Hag’s side against Lyon with Christian Eriksen coming in for Mason Mount in the starting line-up, alongside Casemiro.

Forward

Sancho played terribly against Leeds and is expected to start on the bench as Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho fill the wide areas.

After signing a bumper contract at Manchester United on Tuesday, Marcus Rashford should lead Erik ten Hag’s forward line.

