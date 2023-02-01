MOT 1-3 PSG: Three Best Players As PSG Get Back To Winning Ways Despite An Early Penalty Miss

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christophe Galtier led Paris Saint Germain team were in action tonight in their 21st league game of the current campaign away from home against Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson.

The reigning and defending Champion were able to get back to winning ways in the show of the night after they were denied maximum three points in their last game against Reims courtesy of a last minute equalizer from Folarin Balogun.

The Parisien in the game were able rediscover their form and as such emerged as the brilliant side despite an early penalty miss and seeing two goals disallowed for offside.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz, Lionel Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery gave the visitor the three goals while the host scored their only goal from Arnaud Nordin which ended the game three goals to one at full time.

Here are three best players for the Parisien in the convincing victory that helped them extended their lead at the top of the table with five points clear:

Lionel Messi

The Argentine talisman and football icon was at the peak of his form in the show of the night, as he displayed at the top level and as such played his part and also contributed his quota in the crucial win that put them back to winning ways after suffering a disappointing one all draw in their last game.

The seven times Ballon D’or winner was as such a big threat in the opposition box in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game thereby scored a classic goal in the four-goal thriller despite his first half goal been ruled out for offside.

Fabian Ruiz

The Spaniard midfielder was exceptional for the host at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront which earned him the opening goal of the night that inspired his team to the remarkable victory.

Fabian Ruiz in the game was directly involved in two of the three goals scored by his team as he also set up a brilliant assist for Lionel Messi who doubled the lead for the visitor in the second half.

Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan defender was solid for the visitor at the heart of the defence line where he made some dangerous and decisive clearances to deny the host some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

He was also instrumental in helping to get the ball advanced upfront thereby bagged an assist for the last goal of the night which sealed the convincing victory for his team.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)