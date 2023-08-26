According to the latest statistics from Stats 23, a remarkable list of players has left their indelible mark on the Premier League by clinching significant victories in their first 100 appearances. As reported by Stats24, this prestigious ranking highlights their impact and prowess on the field, showcasing their ability to secure wins in one of the most competitive football leagues in the world.

Leading this cohort is Aymeric Laporte, a standout performer with an astonishing 82 wins after his first 100 Premier League appearances. His consistency and influence are undeniable, leaving an enduring legacy in the league.

The trio of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ederson, and Phil Foden share an impressive record of 79 wins each. Their contributions have undoubtedly played a role in propelling their team’s success, reaffirming their importance in the Premier League landscape.

Nemanja Vidić, Gabriel Jesus, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are part of an elite group that boasts 77 wins after their initial 100 appearances. These players have showcased their ability to excel in their respective roles, leaving an imprint that resonates with fans and football enthusiasts.

As the curtain falls on Laporte’s Premier League journey, his departure is marked by an exclamation point of style. His inclusion in this distinguished list adds to the narrative of his contributions and his impact on the league. While his chapter in the Premier League concludes, the records and achievements of all these players stand as a testament to their dedication, skill, and the dynamic nature of the sport that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

GeniusInfo (

)