This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Parisians have crashed out of the Coupe de France after failing to beat Olympique Marseille. Ruslan Malinovskyi’s goal knocked 14-time Coupe de France winner Paris Saint-Germain out of the tournament.

The Parisians have the most valuable squad in Ligue 1 and they currently sits first on the league table. However, Kylian Mbappe is currently out injured and he didn’t play against Olympique Marseille. Messi and Neymar were unable to help their side emerge victorious in the match.

PSG are still the most winners of Coupe de France having won the title a total of 14 times. They are followed by Marseille who have ten and Saint-Etienne who have six.

PSG will now focus more on winning both the UEFA Champions league title and the Ligue 1 title this season following their elimination out of Coupe de France.

Alexis Sanchez scored the first goal of the match in the 31st minute. Sergio Ramos then netted an equalizing goal for his side and was assisted by Neymar. Malinovskiy then netted a brilliant goal for Marseille in the 57th minute to make the score 2-1.

Even though PSG have been eliminated out of the tournament, they still remains the most winners of Coupe de France.

Malikings (

)