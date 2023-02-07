Most Valuable Teenagers in the World Based on their Current Market Value

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Transfermarkt, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is the most valuable player under the age of 20 years, the 19-year-old who can operate as a defensive, central midfielder, left winger & attacking midfielder is having a fantastic season this far.

In 25 appearances this campaign, the England international has 10 goals and 5 assists & if he continues at this pace, he’s unlikely to stay in Germany for long with Manchester United, Real Madrid all interested in hiring his services.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala comes in next on the list with his current market value set at £100 million, The 19-year-old has taken the German league by storm this campaign & anytime he’s been called upon he delivers, in 18 games for the Bavarians in the league, he has 10 goals & 6 assists to his credit.

Barcelona’s Gavi occupies the third spot with his price tag set at £90 million, the Spainard has delivered on the big stage for the Blaugrana this campaign & will form a huge part of the Barcelona midfield for years.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz takes fourth place on the list & is currently valued at £70 million.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, BVB’S Moukoko & Southampton’s La are valued at £35, 30, 25 million respectively.

