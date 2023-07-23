Most Valuable Players Whose Contract Will End In 2024

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player whose contract will expire in 2024. The 24 year old is unwilling to pen down a new deal at PSG and wants to leave the club on free transfer. However, the club doesn’t plan on letting him leave for free and wants to sell him this summer.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and according to reports, the frenchman wants to join the los Blancos on free transfer once he run out of contract at PSG. He’s the most valuable player in the world right now with a market value of €180 million and PSG are not ready to lose him for free.

Harry Kane’s contact with Tottenham Hotspur will expire in 2024. The England International has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer but Spurs have already rejected Bayern Munich’s bid for the highly rated forward. Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur remains unclear but the club are hoping they can tie him down at the club.

Ousmane Dembele’s contract at Barcelona will expire in 2024 but the club owners believe they can tie him down to a new deal. According to reports, Al-Nassr has submitted a proposal worth €200m (€40m over five seasons), but Dembele has opted to remain at Barcelona. Barcelona are hoping to agree a new contract with the French international over the next few weeks.

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have both signed new long term deals with Barcelona according to Romano.

Benjamin Pavard, Rabiot, Soucek, Zielineki, Nico Williams and Sofyan Amrabat are among the players that will run out of contract in 2024.

