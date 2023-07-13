Most Valuable Players In Saudi Pro League So Far

Wolves sold Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record fee of £47million.The midfielder scored 30 goals in 253 appearances during six seasons at Molineux and can be considered as one of the best midfielders to have played in the premier league.

Neves, who had one year remaining on his contract before his departure from the club.The 26-year-old helped Wolves to two consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the premier league and also guided the team to an FA Cup semi-final in 2019 and the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020.

Ruben Neves is the most valuable footballer in Saudi Pro League with a market value of €40 million and he’s currently 26 years old.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo Brozovic have a market value of €25 million each. Benzema joined Al-Ittihad following his departure from Real Madrid on free transfer while Inter Milan sold Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr for a fee of €18 million. They are the joint-second most valuable players in Saudi Pro League.

Roberto Firmino has a market value of €18 million and has joined Al Ahli from Liverpool. N’golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad following his departure from Chelsea. He has a market value of €15 million. Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante will play for Al Ittihad next season.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Talisca, Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo all have a market value of €15 million each while Edouard Mendy has a market of €12 million.

Malikings (

)