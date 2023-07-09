Most Valuable Players In Football History That Switched Club As Free Agents

Messi is the most valuable player in football history to switch clubs as a free agent. He joined PSG from Barcelona on free transfer and was valued at €80 million.

The Catalan club were facing a lot of financial difficulties and Messi had to part ways with the club. He’s often regarded as Barcelona’s greatest player of all time. The Argentina forward will play for Inter Miami next season following his departure from PSG.

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan on free transfer and was valued at €60 million. He has established himself as the best Goalkeeper in the Ligue 1.

Alaba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich on free transfer and was valued at €55 million. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Laliga.

Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on free transfer and was valued at €50 million.

Milan Skriniar is currently valued at €50 million and has joined PSG on free transfer from Inter Milan. Paul Pogba joined Juventus on free transfer from Manchester United and was valued at €48 million. Depay joined Barcelona from Lyon on free transfer and was valued at €45 million.

Messi joined Barcelona from AC Milan on free transfer and was valued at €45 million. De Vrij joined Inter Milan from Lazio on free transfer and was valued at €40 million. Goretzka joined Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 on free transfer and was valued at €40 million.

