Kenyan football may not always get the attention it deserves on the global stage, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some seriously talented players in the mix. In fact, Transfermarkt has recently released a list of the top 10 most valuable Kenyan footballers, and their values might just surprise you. From rising stars to established veterans, here are the players who are making waves both domestically and internationally.

1. Michael Olunga – €9m

Topping the list is none other than Michael Olunga. With a jaw-dropping valuation of €9m, Olunga’s talent and scoring prowess are clearly recognized. The 27-year-old striker has experienced success in various leagues, including professional stints in Europe and Japan. Currently, he plays for Al-Duhail SC in the Qatari Stars League and continues to impress with his goal-scoring abilities.

2. Joseph Okumu – €4m

In second place is Joseph Okumu, with an impressive valuation of €4m. Known for his physicality and defensive skills, Okumu has made a name for himself both in his home country and internationally. Currently playing for K.A.A. Gent in Belgium, the 24-year-old center-back has also represented Kenya at the national team level.

3. Victor Wanyama – €3.5m

Familiar to many football fans is Victor Wanyama, who secures the third spot on this list with a valuation of €3.5m. Wanyama, a midfielder, has had a remarkable career, playing for renowned clubs such as Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur. Currently, he plies his trade in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with Montreal Impact.

4. Erick Otieno – €1.5m

Erick Otieno may not be a household name just yet, but his €1.5m valuation suggests he is one to watch. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed scouts with his strong tackling abilities and positional awareness. Currently playing for Vendsyssel FF in Denmark, his potential seems boundless.

5. Daniel Anyembe – €600k

Valued at €600k, Daniel Anyembe is a young and promising talent making a name for himself. The 21-year-old center-back is currently representing Vendsyssel FF after spending time in Denmark’s youth system. With his potential and skill set, he could soon become a key player for both club and country.

6. Collins Sichenje – €500k

Another young talent on our list is Collins Sichenje, valued at €500k. The 19-year-old midfielder is attracting attention with his technical abilities and versatility on the pitch. Currently playing for Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League, Sichenje’s career is definitely one to monitor closely.

7. Brian Onyango – €450k

Brian Onyango, a central defender, has earned a valuation of €450k. Known for his strength and aerial prowess, the 27-year-old currently represents Maritzburg United in South Africa. With consistent performances, he has caught the eye of both fans and scouts.

8. Eric Johana Omondi – €350k

Eric Johana Omondi, valued at €350k, is a skillful and pacey winger making his mark. Having played for Vasalunds IF in Sweden and more recently for Jonkopings Sodra IF, the 27-year-old has showcased his potential and ability to impact matches.

9. Masoud Juma – €350k

Alongside Omondi, Masoud Juma also holds a valuation of €350k. The 24-year-old forward has gained recognition for his goal-scoring prowess, which has seen him represent Kenya’s national team on multiple occasions. Currently playing for Dibba Al Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Juma’s career is on a upward trajectory.

10. Ayub Masika – €300k

Rounding off the list is Ayub Masika, valued at €300k. The 28-year-old winger has demonstrated his skills with various clubs, including Beijing Renhe in the Chinese Super League and his current team, Beijing Guoan. With his pace and attacking ability, Masika continues to make waves in the footballing world.

