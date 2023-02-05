Most Valuable Active Footballers In The World Aged 31 And Above

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the most valuable active footballer in the world aged 31 and above. De Bruyne has a market value of €80 million and he’s currently 31 years old. He’s often regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time in the premier league. He has been highly impressive in performance since joining City from Wolfsburg. Kevin De Bruyne has also formed an impressive attacking partnership with Erling Haaland.

PSG forward Neymar has a market value of €75 million and he’s currently 31 years old. Neymar has remained highly consistent in performance since the beginning of this season. He struggled to perform well last season under Mauricio Pochettino but has been in top form ever since the arrival of Christopher Galtier to PSG.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has a market value of €50 million and he’s currently 31 years old. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the premier league. However, Van Dijk has been struggling to remain consistent in performance ever since the beginning of this season.

PSG forward Lionel Messi has a market value of €50 million and he’s currently 35 years old. Messi has been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season. He helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup and was also named player of the tournament. Messi is also expected to win the Ligue 1 title with PSG this season.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has a market value of €45 million and he’s 34 years old. Lewandowski is currently the best striker in the Laliga and has been in top form since joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

Jorginho is currently 31 years old and has a market value of €35 million. He joined Arsenal from Chelsea on the deadline day of January transfer window.

Kalidou Koulibaly, N’golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez are among the most valuable players aged 31 and above.

