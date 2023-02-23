Most UEFA Champions League Titles Won By Managers Since 1993

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Carlo Ancelotti is the manager with most UEFA champions league titles. The Real Madrid manager has won the title four times and he may win another UEFA Champions league title before he part ways with the Los blancos. Ancelotti helped the Los blancos win the Laliga title and the UEFA Champions league title last season.

Carlo Ancelotti won the UEFA Champions League titles in 2003, 2007, 2014 and 2022. While the first two triumphs came with AC Milan, the next two were with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 2013/2014 UCL final is particularly remembered for Sergio Ramos’s injury-time equalizer against Atletico Madrid. The Los blancos went on to win the final 4-1 in extra time.

After a brief tour around Europe, Ancelotti returned to Madrid in 2022 and guided the team to their 14th European title beating Liverpool in the final.

The manager recently helped Real Madrid secure a 5-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield. The Los blancos thrashed Liverpool in last 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions league this season. Real Madrid are also among the favorites to win the UEFA Champions league title this season.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is the second manager with most UEFA Champions league titles. Zidane won three UEFA Champions league titles in a row during his managerial career at Real Madrid. He won the title in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Heynckes, Del Bosque, Jose Mourinho, Hitzfeld, Pep Guardiola and Ferguson have two UEFA Champions league titles each in their trophy cabinet. Hansi Flick and Goethals have one UEFA Champions league title in their trophy cabinet.

Malikings (

)