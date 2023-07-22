Most Take-ons Completed in The Premier League From 2016/17 to 2021/22

Dribbling is an art that brings excitement and flair to the beautiful game of football. Over the past six seasons, several players in the Premier League have showcased their exceptional dribbling abilities, leaving defenders bewildered and fans mesmerized. Squawka’s reported statistics on the most take-ons completed from the 2016/17 to the 2021/22 seasons provide insight into the dominance of certain players in this aspect of the game.

Leading the pack with an astonishing 666 take-ons is Crystal Palace’s talisman, Wilfried Zaha. Known for his quick feet, skillful maneuvers, and electrifying pace, Zaha has been a constant threat to opposing defenses, solidifying his status as one of the league’s finest dribblers.

Closely trailing behind is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ powerhouse, Adama Traore, with an impressive 620 completed take-ons. Adama’s combination of raw strength and lightning speed has made him a daunting prospect for any defender attempting to contain him.

In third place stands Chelsea’s former attacking maestro, Eden Hazard, who managed 446 take-ons during his time in the Premier League. Hazard’s mesmerizing dribbles and ability to glide past opponents were integral to Chelsea’s success during his tenure.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling secures the fourth spot with 399 completed take-ons. Sterling’s agility, close control, and ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations have made him a key contributor to Manchester City’s attacking force.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané follows closely behind, registering 372 take-ons over the six seasons. Mané’s combination of speed, skill, and flair on the ball has been a vital asset to Liverpool’s relentless attacking style.

Newcastle United’s dynamic winger, Allan Saint-Maximin, takes the sixth spot with 367 completed take-ons. Saint-Maximin’s dribbling ability and trickery have made him a fan favorite, breathing life into Newcastle’s attacking play.

Additionally, Southampton’s Nathan Redmond earns a notable mention, completing 358 take-ons during this period, showcasing his flair and technical abilities on the ball.

