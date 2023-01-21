This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The success of a club is measured by many things, the most important measurement being the number of titles won. Some of the most successful teams in the world have won many trophies. Every club’s goal every season is to win at least one trophy.

Most successful Premier League clubs:

One. Manchester United – 66 trophies

Manchester United is the most successful Premier League club with the most trophies. They are the most decorated team in the Premier League. Much of their success came under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

2. Liverpool – 66 awards

Last season, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup twice. With two wins, he has 66 career wins. This repeated the record of “Manchester United”.

Three. Arsenal – 48 trophies

Arsenal have been lifting trophies since the mid-19th century. A total of 48 awards were received. They also hold the record for most FA Cup wins.

4. Chelsea – 32 trophies

Chelsea lifted two trophies last season, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Together, they won a total of 32 awards. This is the first time both awards have been won.

5. Manchester City – 28 awards

Much of Manchester City’s success can be attributed to its current manager Guardiola. Won 4 national titles and many national trophies in 5 years. Manchester City have won a total of 28 trophies.

6. Tottenham – 26 trophies

Despite the trophy drought, Tottenham are still one of the most successful teams in terms of trophies won. A total of 26 awards were won.

7. Aston Villa – 25th prize

8. Everton – 24 trophies

9. Newcastle – 14 Awards

10. Nottingham Forest – 13 trophies

