Most Saves Made in The Champions League Since 2020/21 (Save Percentage)

In the high-stakes battles of the UEFA Champions League, goalkeepers play a vital role in their team’s success. The ability to make crucial saves under immense pressure is what separates the great from the exceptional. Since the 2020/21 season, several shot-stoppers have made their mark with remarkable performances. As reported by the reputable source Squawka, we present a list of the most reliable goalkeepers in terms of saves made and save percentage in the prestigious competition. Get ready to dive into the awe-inspiring world of these last lines of defense.

1. Thibaut Courtois – 127 saves (76.36%)

At the summit of our list is the towering presence of Thibaut Courtois. With a staggering 127 saves made at an impressive save percentage of 76.36%, the Real Madrid goalkeeper showcased his shot-stopping prowess and ability to keep his team in the game with crucial interventions.

2. Simon Mignolet – 77 saves (65.81%):

In the pursuit of glory, Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet proved his mettle with 77 vital saves and a save percentage of 65.81%. His agility and reflexes were on full display as he thwarted countless opposition attacks to ensure his team’s defensive solidity.

3. André Onana – 71 saves (78.02%)

André Onana’s performances for Ajax made him an invaluable asset in the Champions League. With 71 saves and an impressive save percentage of 78.02%, the Cameroonian goalkeeper exemplified his exceptional shot-stopping abilities, leaving fans in awe of his acrobatic saves.

4. Anatoliy Trubin – 71 saves (72.45%):

Anatoliy Trubin’s emergence as a reliable presence in the Champions League was nothing short of remarkable. With 71 saves to his name and a save percentage of 72.45%, the young Ukrainian goalkeeper proved his worth as a dependable last line of defense for his team.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)