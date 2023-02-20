Most Premier League assists 2022-23

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League is home to some of the greatest creators in football today, but who has the most assists this season?

The majority of Premier League viewers continue to grossly undervalue and ignore playmakers; instead, it is typically the best scorers who receive the majority of attention.

The goal scorers, however, cannot perform at their highest level without the goal creators. The Premier League is fortunate to have some of the top playmakers and innovators in the game right now.

The Premier League has recently been ablaze with the creativity of players like Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes, and Cristian Eriksen.

But who has the most assists in the current 2022-23 season?

10. Douglas Luiz | Aston Villa | 5 goals

Even though Aston Villa haven’t been at their best this season, Luiz is quietly having a fantastic season and, if he keeps at this pace, could end up moving on to a better club.

9. James Maddison | Leicester City | 5 assists

This season, Maddison is showing himself to be Leicester City’s ace once more, with The Foxes struggling without the English playmaker.

8. Gabriel Jesus | Arsenal | 5 assists

Even though Jesus hasn’t been particularly effective in front of goal, he has been fantastic at helping others and has helped Arsenal lead the league at the halfway stage.

7. Martin Ødegaard | Arsenal | 6 assists

As he leads from the front to propel Arsenal to the top of the standings, degaard is demonstrating why manager Mikel Arteta was right to give him the captain’s armband. He plays in the gap right behind the center forward and is entrusted with creating scoring opportunities because of his exceptional creative skills.

6. Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | 6 assists

While currently sharing duties with Christian Eriksen, Fernandes remains a crucial source of inspiration for Manchester United this season.

5. Alex Iwobi | Everton | 6 assists

Iwobi has undoubtedly been the greatest player for Everton this year, and he is beginning to live up to the exorbitant price they paid for him.

4. Andreas Pereira | Fulham | 6 assists

High-flyers This season, Fulham has defied all predictions. Andreas Pereira, whose summer transfer from Manchester United was greeted with skepticism, has quickly emerged as a key player for Fulham after taking on responsibility for the club’s set-pieces.

3. Christian Eriksen | Manchester United | 7 assists

Eriksen has regenerated in a variety of ways. He has once more displayed his talent to the football world after his potentially fatal heart attack two years ago. He has excelled for Manchester United and is a fierce rival for Bruno Fernandes’ position as their primary playmaker.

2. Bukayo Saka | Arsenal | 8 assists

Saka was Arsenal’s greatest player last season, and based on his accomplishments this season thus far, it appears like he may surpass his performance from the previous one.

1. Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | 12 assists

Not just the league’s top playmaker during the past ten years, but possibly even the best player. He is dominating the assists chart once more, and Erling Haaland has given him something to aspire for this time. His goal will be to surpass Thierry Henry’s previous mark of 20 assists.

SportzMedia (

)