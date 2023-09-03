Tottenham Hotspur has kicked off the latest top-flight league season with an impressive display, amassing points at a pace that’s turning heads. As reported by Squakwa, As we delve into their Beautiful start, it becomes evident that this achievement is etching itself into the annals of club history. Let’s break it down into four key points:

1. Harry Redknapp’s Record-Breaking 12 Points (2009/2010)

In the 2009/2010 season, under the management of Harry Redknapp, Tottenham Hotspur got off to a flying start by accumulating a jaw-dropping 12 points from their opening four matches. This remarkable feat set a high bar for future Spurs’ campaigns and showcased their title-challenging potential.

2. Ange Postecoglou’s Impressive 10 Points (2023/2024)

Fast forward to the 2023/2024 season, and Ange Postecoglou has already made a significant impact as Spurs’ manager. With 10 points in the opening quartet of games, he has immediately won the hearts of fans and displayed his tactical prowess. His arrival signals an exciting era for the club.

3. Antonio Conte’s Commanding 10 Points (2022/2023)

The 2022/2023 season was memorable for Tottenham Hotspur, thanks in no small part to the managerial prowess of Antonio Conte. Under his guidance, the team secured 10 points from their first four matches. Conte’s tactical brilliance breathed new life into the squad and reignited hopes of silverware.

4. Glen Hoddle’s Strong 10 Points (2002/2003):

Nearly two decades ago, in the 2002/2003 season, Glen Hoddle steered Spurs to an impressive 10 points in the opening four games. Hoddle’s tenure showcased the club’s potential and was a testament to his managerial abilities.

