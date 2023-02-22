Most in form Players currently in Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The European football is currently littered with lots of Players performing very well for their clubs and having one of the best seasons of their personal careers.

Their general gameplay and stats so far this season has been impressive, wonderful and outstanding and with that said, we will take a look at the top 5 most in form Players in Football currently;

1. Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United Forward has been immense for his club especially after the World cup. His goalscoring form and general performances have been outstanding. He is currently having his best season in terms of goals scored.

2. Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian and Napoli striker has made goalscoring look easy in the Italian Serie A this season. He is unsurprisingly the League’s top scorer. His for and consistency has been one to admire and Osimhen is currently leading his team, Napoli to Scudetto success and possibly, Champions league triumph.

3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Another Napoli Player, the Georgian winger been a revelation to European football this season and his performances have been nothing short of impressive. Alongside Osimhen, both Players are undoubtedly the two best Players in Italian Football.

4. Erling Haaland

Although, the goals have not been flowing as before, the Norwegian striker is still scoring goals hence why he is the top scorer in the EPL currently. Haaland has already broken the record for most goals at this stage of the season and he is already equalled Man city’s great, Sergio Aguero’s best ever EPL goalscoring season for City.

5. Leo Messi

Despite being 35 these days, Messi is till performing at the top level for both club and country. Since the World cup ended, the Argentine has gone on from where he left at PSG and his performances have been top notch.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)