The summer transfer window in European football has seen some remarkable acquisitions, and as the new season unfolds, several summer signings have wasted no time in making their presence felt. These players have seamlessly integrated into their new clubs and are already lighting up the top leagues of Europe with their goal contributions.

Leading the pack in terms of goal contributions among summer signings is England’s young talent, Jude Bellingham, with an impressive tally of 5. Bellingham, known for his maturity beyond his years, has quickly become an integral part of his team’s midfield setup, not only dictating play but also contributing with crucial goals and assists.

Following closely behind is another Englishman, Harry Kane, with 4 goal contributions. Kane’s high-profile move to a new club didn’t dampen his goal-scoring prowess, and he continues to be a reliable source of goals.

James Ward-Prowse and James Maddison, both from England, have made significant impacts as well, each contributing 3 goals to their respective teams. These midfield maestros have shown their ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for their teammates.

Moussa Diaby, Mousa Tamari, Teddy Teuma, Victor Boniface, and Xavi Simons, representing France, Jordan, Malta, Nigeria, and the Netherlands respectively, have each contributed 3 goals to their teams. These international talents have quickly adapted to the rigors of top-tier European football and are proving to be invaluable assets.

GeniusInfo (

)