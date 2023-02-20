Most Free-kick Goals In The Top Five European Leagues Since The Start Of 2016

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is the player with most free-kick goals since the start of 2016. Messi has netted a total of 26 Free-kicks since the start of 2016 and he’s one of the best set-piece takers of all time.

The 35 year old netted a late minute free-kick goal to help PSG secure a 4-3 win over Lille. Messi was one of the best players on the pitch during the match but he struggled to find the back of the net against Lille.

The Argentine forward was then fouled in the late minutes and the ref awarded PSG a free-kick with Messi stepping up as their set-piece taker. He then netted a brilliant free-kick goal against Lille in the late minutes to help the team extend their lead on the Ligue 1 table.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is the second player with most free-kick goals since the start of 2016. The England international is just one more free-kick goal away from equalling David Beckham’s free-kick record in the premier league. Beckham scored 18 free-kick goals in 265 Premier League matches for United. It has taken Ward-Prowse 328 EPL games to score 17 free-kick goals.

Roma forward Dybala and Real Betis star Nabil Fekir have netted 9 free-kick goals each since the start of 2016.

