Most Free Kick goals by Active Players:

In the world of football, few moments are as exhilarating as witnessing a perfectly executed free-kick goal. The art of bending the ball into the net from a set-piece has been mastered by only a select few players. Among the active players, a handful of footballing superstars have consistently dazzled fans with their prowess in free-kick situations. These players possess the unique ability to strike the ball with precision and power, making them deadly from dead-ball situations.

1. Lionel Messi — Inter Miami (63 Free Kick Goals):

Lionel Messi, often considered the magician of football, needs no introduction. The Argentine maestro has scored a remarkable 63 free-kick goals during his illustrious career, showcasing his incredible technique and accuracy. Having recently joined Inter Miami in the MLS, Messi continues to mesmerize fans with his ability to find the back of the net from set-pieces.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo — Al Nassr (60 Free Kick Goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar, is renowned for his athleticism and goal-scoring prowess. With an impressive tally of 60 free-kick goals, Ronaldo’s ability to generate tremendous power and swerve on the ball has often left goalkeepers helpless. Currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s free-kick skills continue to be a potent weapon.

3. Hakan Calhanoglu (28 Free Kick Goals):

Hakan Calhanoglu, the Turkish midfielder, possesses a deadly left foot that has yielded 28 free-kick goals throughout his career. His ability to curl the ball over defensive walls and into the top corners of the net has made him a set-piece specialist.

4. Miralem Pjanic (26 Free Kick Goals):

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic is another talented player when it comes to free-kicks. Throughout his career, Pjanic has demonstrated exceptional technique and precision from set-piece situations, tallying an impressive 26 free-kick goals.

5. Neymar Jr. (19 Free Kick Goals):

Brazilian sensation Neymar Jr. completes the list of active players with the most free-kick goals. With 19 strikes from free-kicks, Neymar’s flair and creativity are not limited to open play, as he can also bend the ball with finesse from set-piece opportunities.

Resourceful001 (

)