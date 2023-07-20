Most Fouled Players Per Season

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was fouled 122 times in 2022/2023 season making him the most fouled footballer last season. The Brazilian forward has established himself as the best winger in the Laliga. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior is one of the most feared players on the pitch mainly because of his dribbling skills and pace. He can be considered as the second fastest footballer in the world right now. Vinicius Junior often put on impressive performances while playing against tough oppositions and often gets fouled on. He’s expected to help the los Blancos compete for different titles next season.

Belotti was the most fouled player in 2020/2021 season, 135. He was highly impressive in performance during his time at Torino and can be considered as one of the best strikers to have played for the club. However, he struggled to perform well for Roma last season and was one of the worst players in the Serie A. He’s also expected to put on an impressive performance for Jose Mourinho’s side next season.

Jack Grealish was fouled 167 times in 2019/2020 season during his time at Aston Villa. He then joined Manchester City for a fee of £100 million following his impressive performances at Aston Villa. Grealish was an integral part of City’s squad that won the treble last season.

Neymar was fouled 126 times in 2016/2017 season during his time at Barcelona.

Neymar was also fouled 130 times in 2015/2016 season.

