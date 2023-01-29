This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Neymar is the most expensive signing of all time in the Ligue 1. PSG spent a total of €222 million on signing Neymar from Barcelona back in 2017. The Brazilian forward has been highly impressive in performance since joining PSG and he’s currently among the best forwards in the World.

He struggled to put on an impressive performance for the Parisians last season under Mauricio Pochettino but has been in top form ever since Christopher Galtier took charge of PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is the second most expensive signing of all time in the Ligue 1. PSG spent €180 million on signing Mbappe on a permanent deal from Monaco in 2018. The 23 year old has established himself as one of the best forwards in the World. Mbappe is also the most valuable player in the World. He recently became the first player to score five goals for PSG in a single game.

PSG spent €68 million on signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter milan in 2021 making him the third most expensive transfer in Ligue 1 history. Hakimi has already established himself as a first team starter since joining the Parisians and he’s currently among the best full-backs in the World.

PSG spent €65 million on signing Cavani from Napoli back in 2013 and the club spent €63 million to sign Di Maria from Manchester United in 2015. Radamel Falcao, Icardi and David Luiz are among the most expensive transfers in Ligue 1 history.

