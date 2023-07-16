Most Expensive Transfers In Football History

Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2018 still remains the most expensive transfer in football history. The Parisians spent a total of €222 million on signing Neymar from Barcelona. The Brazilian forward can be considered as one of the best players of all time. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining PSG.

PSG also spent €180 million on signing Kylian Mbappe permanently from Monaco, he’s the second most expensive transfer of all time. Mbappe can be considered as the best young player in the world right now. He has won different titles so far in his career and may win the Ballon d’or before his retirement from football.

Barcelona spent €135 million on signing Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, he’s the third most expensive transfer in football history. Dembele struggled in his first arrival to Barcelona but has been in top form ever since the arrival of Xavi. The manager has helped some Barcelona players regain their form including Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona spent €135 million on signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, he’s the 4th most expensive transfer of all time while Real Madrid spent €133.9 million on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Atletico Madrid spent €127.2 million on signing Joao Felix from Benfica, Arsenal spent €123 million on signing Declan Rice from West Ham, Chelsea spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, Barcelona spent €120 million on signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, Manchester City spent €117.5 million on signing Jack Grealish from Aston Martin.

