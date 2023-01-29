Most Expensive Transfers In Bundesliga History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich spent €80 million on signing Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid back in 2019 and he’s the most expensive transfer of all time in the Bundesliga.

The frenchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in the World and has been in top form since joining the Bundesliga giants.

De Ligt is the second most expensive transfer in Bundesliga history. Bayern Munich spent €67 million on signing De Ligt from Ajax in 2022. The Netherlands defender was highly impressive in performance during his time at Ajax and his outstanding performance earned him a move to the Serie A club.

Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020 for a fee of €49 million making him the third most expensive transfer in Bundesliga history. The German forward has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga since joining Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg spent €43 million on signing Draxler from Schalke 04 in 2015 and Bayern Munich spent €43 million on signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Malikings (

)