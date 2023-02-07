Most Expensive Transfers in 2014/2015 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For a fan of international soccer, transfer season can be one of the most thrilling and devastating times of the year. A transfer, for those unfamiliar with the term, occurs when a player who is still under contract switches clubs. As with trades in other sports, a transfer in soccer is done for financial considerations or a “transfer fee.” That being said, we highlight the 10 most expensive transfers in the 2014/2015 Season according to Transfermarkt

1. Luis Suarez – From Liverpool to Barcelona – €81.7m

Barcelona bought Luis Suarez from Liverpool at € 81.7 which turns out to be a very good addition to the then-Barcelona team

2. James Rodríguez – from Monaco to Real Madrid – €75m

Real Madrid bought James Rodriguez from Monaco after an impressive performance at Brazil’s 2014 World Cup

3. Angel di Maria – Real Madrid to Manchester United – €75m

This summer, United paid a British record transfer fee to acquire Di Maria from Real Madrid, who unexpectedly allowed him to leave.

4. David Luiz – Chelsea to PSG – €49.5m

PSG spent a whopping 49.5 million euros to bring him from Chelsea FC to the French League. In Paris, he partners alongside his good friend Thiago Silva, with whom he has shared the field with the Brazilian national team.

5. Eliaquim Mangala: Porto to Manchester City – €45m

There was a lot of drama around Mangala’s transfer this summer, with rumors circulating that he was going to Manchester City, Manchester United, or Chelsea. Despite a difficult start, the France center-back proved his worth at the Etihad after the club paid a reported €45 million to finalize the transfer in August.

6. Alexis Sanchez: Barcelona to Arsenal, July 2014 – £42.5m

For the summer transfer window, Arsene Wenger went all out to sign Sanchez, beating out top-four rivals Liverpool in the process. While working at the World Cup in Brazil, the Frenchman negotiated a sale of the Chilean to Arsenal following the event.

7. Diego Costa: Atletico Madrid to Chelsea, July 2014 – €38m

Then Chelsea’s coach bought Diego Costa from Atlético Madrid and Diego Costa turns out to be a good buy for Chelsea. He won the 2 Premier League in Chelsea

8. Luke Shaw – Southampton to Man utd – €37.5m

Shaw, then only 19 years old, signed for Manchester United. Shaw was a Chelsea supporter, but he recognizes that playing for Manchester United, especially under the tutelage of world-class coach Louis Van Gaal, is the most exciting opportunity available to him.

9. A. Herrera – from Atletico Bilbao to Manchester United – €36m

Manchester United bought Ander Herrera from Atletico Bilbao at €36m

10. Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea to Everton – €35.4m

After coming so close to making the Champions League, Everton smashed their transfer record this summer to get Lukaku.

TalkSport10 (

)