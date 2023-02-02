Most Expensive Spendings In January Transfer Window In Recent Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A total of £780.1 million was spent in the January transfer window in 2023. Chelsea were the biggest spenders in January. The Blues signed several World-class players to their squad including Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix. Enzo Fernandez was the most expensive signing in January transfer window.

Chelsea spent €121 million to secure the signature of the 21 year old midfielder from Benfica. Anthony Gordon, Cody Gakpo and Badiashile are among the most expensive transfers in January transfer window.

In the 2018 January transfer window, a total of £465.2 million was spent. Barcelona spent £142 million on signing Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018 January transfer window. Liverpool spent £75 million on signing Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton in the January transfer window and Atletico Madrid spent £57 million on signing Costa from Chelsea.

A total of £322.9 million was spent in the 2022 January transfer window. The Old lady spent €70 million on signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in 2022 January transfer window. Barcelona spent €55 million on signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City in the January transfer window. The two players were the most expensive transfers in the 2022 January transfer window.

A total of £232.96 was spent in the 2020 January transfer window and £221 million was spent in 2017 January transfer window.

