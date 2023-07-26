Most Expensive Signings Of Each Premier League Club

Enzo Fernandez is Chelsea’s most expensive signing of all time. They spent €121 million on signing Enzo from Benfica and the Argentina midfielder is among the players to watch out for next season. Enzo Fernandez was impressive with Chelsea last season but struggled to remain consistent in performance. The whole Chelsea squad dropped in form last season but Mauricio Pochettino has continued to help the team improve more in performance.

Jack Grealish is Manchester City’s most expensive signing of all time. They spent €117.5 million on signing Grealish from Aston Villa. The England International can be considered as one of the best wingers in the premier league right now. He was an integral part of City’s squad that won the treble last season.

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s most expensive signing of all time. The Gunner spent €116.6 million on signing Rice from West Ham United.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United most expensive signing, the Red devils spent €105 million on signing Pogba from Juventus.

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s most expensive signing of all time. The Reds spent €84.7 million on signing Van Dijk from Southampton.

Alexander Isak is Newcastle United most expensive arrival in the clubs’s history, they spent €70 million on signing Isak from Real Sociedad.

Tottenham spent €62 million on signing Ndombele and he’s their most expensive signing of all time.

Aston Villa spent €55 million on signing Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen and he’s their most expensive signing of all time.

Sebastian Haller is West Ham’s most expensive signing of all time, Cunha is Wolves’s most expensive arrival, Sigurdsson is Everton’s most expensive signing ever, Pedro is Brighton’s most expensive signing, Benteke is Crystal Palace’s most expensive arrival.

Malikings (

)