Most Expensive Signings in the History of the English Premier League

The winter transfer window is officially over, we saw a lot of clubs make some last minute and suprising moves before the deadline passed with Todd Boehly pulling off a huge transfer for his side, without further ado we’ll be looking at Premier League’s Record Transfers;

Though getting a move over the line for the World Cup Winner wasn’t easy, but Chelsea finally made the move happened after agreeing to most of the terms from Benfica.

The West Londoners paid a staggering £120 million to land the services of the Argentina international from the Portuguese outfit, which surpasses the amount (£117.50 M) Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021 for his move from Aston Villa.

Romelu Lukaku comes in next on the list, The Belgium international made a move back to Stamford Bridge in 2021 for a whooping £113.0 million from Italian heavyweights, Inter Milan.

Next up is Paul Pogba, who made a return back to his former hunting ground from Juventus in year 2016 under Jose Mourinho for £105.0 Million, followed Ex-Ajax winger, Antony who fought his way out of Amsterdam Arena to link up with Erik Ten Hag for £95 million.

Harry Maguire also broke the record after sealing a move from Leicester City to Old Trafford for £87 million.

