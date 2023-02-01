Most Expensive Signings in History Based on Their Transfer Fees

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Neymar holds the record for the most expensive transfer in history, The Brazil international moved away from Catalonia to France in a deal worth £222 million during the 17/18 campaign & has gone on to establish himself as a key player at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe’s move from Monaco to PSG is the second most expensive transfer in history, the France international joined the Ligue 1 heavyweights for £180 million. Since his arrival the highly-rated attacker has delivered goals and assist aplenty for the French outfit.

He’s closely followed by his countryman, Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund for £140 million, hasn’t really hit his full potential due to injuries.

Philippe Coutinho staggering move to the Spanish La Liga cost the Blagurana a whooping £135 million from Premier League outfit, Liverpool, The Brazil international didn’t really have the best of times in Spain as he struggled to make an impact.

Joao Felix made a move to the Wanda Metropolitano from Benfica for £121 million, he’s currently out on loan to Chelsea after a fallout with his manager, Diego Simeone.

The most recent of all, Enzo Fernandez transfer from Benfica cost the Blues around £121 million, the World Cup winner is expected to be unveiled at a Chelsea player today.

