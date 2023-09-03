Most Expensive Signings In 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea spent £115 million on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The Ecuadorian International rejected a move to Liverpool in favour of Chelsea and the Blues eventually managed to secure his signature. Caicedo was expected to form an impressive midfield partnership with Enzo Fernandez. However, he has declined considerably in performance since joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Moises Caicedo is yet to settle at his new team and he’s expected to get back to his best form as soon as possible. He has made several errors on the pitch that eventually led to goal. Chelsea supported are still waiting patiently for Moises Caicedo to return back to his best performances.

Arsenal spent £105 million on signing Declan Rice. He has remained highly consistent in performance under Mikel Arteta.

Jude Bellingham is the third most expensive signing this summer. The los Blancos spent €103M on signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The England International has already established himself as the best midfielder in the Laliga. Bellingham has scored back-to-back game winners for the los Blancos.

Kane joined Bayern Munich for €100 million and he’s the 4th most expensive signing this summer.

Manchester City spent €90 million on signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and he’s the 5th most expensive signing this summer.

Al-Hilal spent €90 million on signing Neymar from PSG and he’s the 6th most expensive signing this summer.

Manchester United new signing Rasmus Hojlund ranks 7th on the list, Kai Havertz ranks 8th, Liverpool’s new signing Szoboszlai ranks 9th, Manchester United’s new arrival Mason Mount ranks 10th.

