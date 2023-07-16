Most Expensive Signings By English Clubs In Football History

Enzo Fernandez is Chelsea’s most expensive signing in football history. The Blues spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January Transfer Window. He has managed to establish himself as a first team starter at the club and showed some of his qualities last season but failed to remain consistent in performance. The Blues were one of the worst teams in the premier league last season and they dropped considerably in performance.

Enzo is among the players to watch out for next season. He’s expected to regain his form and put on an impressive display for the Blues.

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s most expensive signing in history. The Gunners spent £105 million on signing Declan Rice from West Ham United. West Ham rejected several bids for Rice from Arsenal and Manchester City. The Gunners eventually managed to secure his signature for a huge fee and will play alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard next season.

Jack Grealish is City’s most expensive signing of all time. Pep Guardiola’s side spent £100 million on signing Grealish from Aston Villa and he has managed to establish himself as a first team starter at the club. He was an integral part of City’s treble win last season.

Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea’s most expensive signing of all time. The Blues spent £97.5 million on signing Lukaku from Inter Milan back in 2021. He dropped considerably in performance after joining Thomas Tuchel’s side and eventually parted ways with the club to rejoin Inter. Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea remains unclear but Mauricio Pochettino expect the Belgian forward to return back to Stamford Bridge.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United most expensive signing of all time. The Red devils spent £93.25 on signing Pogba from Juventus back in 2016.

