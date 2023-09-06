Most Expensive Premier League Signings from 2014/15 to 2023/24

The Premier League has consistently been at the forefront of football’s transfer market, breaking records year after year with eye-watering signings. From marquee players to promising talents, the English top-flight has witnessed a decade of remarkable transfers. Here’s a look at the most expensive Premier League signings from the 2014/15 season to the 2023/24 season:

2014/15: Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid to Manchester United, £60m)

In 2014, Manchester United made a statement signing by securing the services of Argentine winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for £60 million. While his time at Old Trafford was brief, his arrival signalled the ambition of the club.

2015/16: Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg to Manchester City, £55m)

Manchester City’s acquisition of Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55 million has been instrumental in their domestic and European success. De Bruyne’s vision and creativity make him one of the Premier League’s standout talents.

2016/17: Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United, £89m)

Paul Pogba’s sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of £89 million made headlines. The French midfielder’s flair and dynamism have made him a key figure at Old Trafford.

2017/18: Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United, £75m)

Romelu Lukaku’s switch from Everton to Manchester United for £75 million in 2017 signalled the Red Devils’ intent to bolster their attack. The Belgian striker showcased his goal-scoring prowess during his time at the club.

2018/19: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea, £72m)

Chelsea broke the goalkeeper transfer record in 2018 by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £72 million. The Spaniard was tasked with filling the void left by Thibaut Courtois.

2019/20: Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United, £80m)

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the world’s most expensive defender in 2019 when they secured his signature from Leicester City for £80 million. Maguire’s defensive presence has been vital for the Red Devils.

2020/21: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea, £68m)

Chelsea continued their spending spree by acquiring German sensation Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for £68 million in 2020. Havertz’s versatility and technical ability have made him a valuable asset.

2021/22: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m)

In 2021, Manchester City made a statement by signing English midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a record-breaking £100 million. Grealish’s flair and creativity have added a new dimension to the city’s attack.

2022/23: Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea, £105m)

Chelsea continued their trend of big-money signings by securing Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez for £105 million in 2022. The young midfielder is seen as a future star of the game.

2023/24: Moises Caicedo (Brighton to Chelsea, £115m)

The 2023–24 season saw Chelsea break records once again with the acquisition of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for an astonishing £115 million. The Ecuadorian midfielder’s potential and talent highlight Chelsea’s ambitious transfer strategy.

