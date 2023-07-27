Most Expensive Players This Summer

The summer transfer window of 2023 is growing into one of the most exciting and surprising ones in the history of football. Some of the biggest names in the sport changed clubs, breaking records and making headlines, and we are not even done yet. Here are some of the most expensive and transfers that happened in the summer of 2023 so far.

30. JOTA|CELTIC TO ITTIHAD CLUB-€29.1M

Jota is a Portuguese winger who played for Celtic, a Scottish club. He has joined Al-Ittihad, a Saudi Arabian club, for a fee of £25 million ($31.73 million). He has signed a three-year contract with the Saudi champions, who are coached by Nuno Espirito Santo.

29. MATEO KOVACIC| CHELSEA TO MAN CITY-€29.1M

The Croatian midfielder who played for Chelsea for five seasons has agreed to join Man City for a fee of around £30m, which includes an initial £25m and £5m in add-ons.

He has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League champions.

28. FELIX NMECHA| WOLFSBURG TO BVB-€30M

Nmecha is a German midfielder who played for Wolfsburg for two seasons.

He has joined Dortmund for a fee of around €30m, which includes an initial €25m and €5m in add-ons.

He has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga runners-up, who are coached by Marco Rose.

27. MOISE KEAN| EVERTON TO JUVENTUS-€30M

Kean is a 21-year-old Italian striker who played for Everton in the Premier League.

He has rejoined Juventus, his former club, on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for £24m (€28m) in 2023.

Juventus will pay a £6m (€7m) loan fee and up to £2.5m (€3m) in bonuses for Kean, who scored 17 goals for PSG on loan last season.

26. MANUEL LOCATELLI| US SASSUOLO TO JUVENTUS-€30M

Locatelli is a 23-year-old Italian midfielder who played for Sassuolo for three seasons.

He has joined Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy for €35m (currently £29.8m) in 2023.

Juventus will pay a €7m loan fee and up to €3m in bonuses for Locatelli, who scored three goals for Italy at Euro 2020.

25. DEJAN KULUSEVSKI| JUVENTUS TO TOTTENHAM-€30M

The 23 year old featured for the Old Lady for two seasons. He joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal in January 2022, with an obligation to buy for £29.2m if certain criteria are met.

Tottenham exercised the option to sign him permanently in June 2023 for a reduced fee of £25m, and he signed a five-year deal with the club.

24. PAU TORRES| VILLAREAL TO ASTON VILLA-€33M

The 21 year old Spanish defender featured for the Yellow Submarine for three seasons.

He joined Aston Villa on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around €33m, which made him the club’s record signing.

He is one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, with excellent aerial ability, pace, and composure on the ball.

23. JOAO PEDRO| WATFORD TO BRIGHTON-€34.2M

Joao Pedro is a 21-year-old Brazilian forward who played for Watford for two seasons.

He joined Brighton on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of just around £30m, which made him the club’s record signing.

He scored 24 goals in 109 appearances for Watford, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and 2022.

22. NICOLAS JACKSON| VILLAREAL TO CHELSEA-€37M

Jackson is a 22-year-old Senegal striker who played for Villarreal for two seasons.

He joined Chelsea on an eight-year deal in June 2023, for a fee of around £32m, which was slightly more than his release clause.

He scored 12 goals in 26 appearances in La Liga last season and was named the player of the month in May.

21. PEDRO PORRO| SPORTING TO SPURS-€40M

The 23 year old right back made the switch to North London after featuring for Sporting for two seasons.

He joined Spurs on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy for €40m in the summer.

He was previously at Manchester City, but did not play for the first team. He joined Sporting on a two-year loan deal, which became permanent last summer.

He has made one international appearance for Spain and helped Sporting win the Portuguese title in 2020-21.

20. JURRIEN TIMBER| AJAX TO ARSENAL-€40M

The 22 year old joined Arsenal on a long-term contract in July 2023, for a fee of around £38m, which was slightly more than his release clause.

He is a versatile player who can play as a centre-back or a right-back and has excellent passing and defensive skills.

He has 15 caps for the Netherlands and was part of their squad for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

19. SERGEJ MILINKOVIC- SAVIC| LAZIO TO AL-HILAL-€40M

Savic is a 28-year-old Serbian midfielder who played for Lazio for eight seasons.

He joined Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, on a definitive transfer with a fixed €40 million fee, payable in two instalments.

He signed a three-year contract with the Saudi side, reported to be worth around €60 million total.

18. ALEXIS MAC ALISTER| BRIGHTON TO LIVERPOOL-€42M

The Argentine midfielder played for Brighton for two seasons.

He joined Liverpool on a four-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around €42m.

He is a creative and versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder or a winger and has excellent vision and passing skills.

He scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 72 appearances for Brighton, helping them finish in the top half of the Premier League in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

He has four caps for Argentina and was part of their squad for the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022.

17. LOIS OPENDA| RC LENS TO RB LEIPZIG-€43M

Openda is a 23-year-old Belgian forward who played for Lens for two seasons.

He joined Leipzig on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around €43m (£36.6m), which made him the club’s record signing.

16. HARVEY BARNES| LEICESTER CITY TO NEWCASTLE-€44M

Barnes is a 24-year-old English winger who played for Leicester for six seasons.

He joined Newcastle on a four-year deal in January 2023, for a fee of around €44m, which was slightly more than his release clause.

15. LUCAS HERNANDEZ| BAYERN TO PSG-€45M

Hernandez is a 27-year-old French defender who played for Bayern Munich for four seasons.

He joined PSG on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around €45m, which was slightly more than his release clause.

He won a treble with Bayern in 2019-20, including the Champions League against PSG, and two more Bundesliga titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

14. JAMES MADDISON| LEICESTER TO TOTTENHAM-€46.3M

Maddison is a 25-year-old English midfielder who played for Leicester for four seasons.

He joined Spurs on a six-year deal in August 2023, for a fee of around €46.3m, which was slightly more than his release clause.

13. MATHEUS CUNHA| ATLETICO TO WOLVES-€50M

He joined Wolves on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around £44m.

The 23 year old featured at the Metropolitano for two seasons under Diego Simeone.

12. KIM MIN JAE| NAPOLI TO BAYERN-€50M

Min Jae is a 26-year-old South Korean defender who played for Napoli for one season.

He joined Bayern Munich on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of €50m (£43m), which was his release clause.

He won the Serie A title with Napoli in 2022-23, scoring four goals in 38 appearances.

11. ANDRE ONANA| INTER TO MAN UNITED-€52.5M

Onana is a 26-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper who played for Ajax for six seasons.

He joined Manchester United on a four-year deal in June 2023, for a fee of around €52.5m. He will be United’s replacement for the departing David De Gea, who has left the cub after 12 years of service.

10. RUBEN NEVES| WOLVES TO AL-HILAL-€55M

The 26 year old Portuguese has left Wolves after spending six seasons at the Molineux.

He joined Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, on a three-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around £50m, which was his release clause. He will play alongside other big names such as Benzema, Kante, and Jota, who also joined Al-Hilal this summer.

9. MOUSSA DIABY| BAYER LEVERKUSEN TO ASTON VILLA-€55M

Diaby is a 24-year-old French winger who played for Bayer Leverkusen for two seasons.

He joined Aston Villa on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around £52m, which was his release clause.

He scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season and was named the Bundesliga player of the month in May.

He has 10 caps for France and was part of their squad for the World Cup in 2022.

He is Aston Villa’s third signing of the summer after Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans and will wear the number 19 shirt for the Villans.

8. MANUEL UGARTE| SPORTING TO PSG-€60M

The 22 year old featured for Sporting for two seasons. He joined PSG on a six-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around €60m.

He was one of the best young talents in Portugal, with excellent skills in tackling, passing, and shooting.

7. CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU| RB LEIPZIG TO CHELSEA-€60M

Nkunku is a 24-year-old French forward who played for RB Leipzig for four seasons.

He joined Chelsea on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around €60m.

6. SANDRO TONALI| AC MILAN TO NEWCASTLE-€64M

The 23 year old Italian made the switch from Milan to test the waters in the Premier League.

He joined Newcastle on a six-year deal in June 2023, for a fee of around €64m.

He is a defensive midfielder who can also play as a deep-lying playmaker and has excellent skills in passing, tackling, and shooting.

5. MASON MOUNT| CHELSEA TO MAN UNITED-€64.2M

Mount is a 24-year-old English midfielder who played for Chelsea for four seasons.

He joined United on a five-year deal in June 2023, for a fee of around €64m, which was his release clause.

He made 50 goal contributions in 195 appearances for Chelsea, helping them win the Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022. He has 36 caps for England and was part of their squad for the World Cup in 2022.

4. DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI| RB LEIPZIG TO LIVERPOOL-€70M

The Hungarian international featured for RB Leipzig for two seasons before making the switch to Anfield.

He joined Liverpool on a five-year deal in July 2023, for a fee of around £60m, which was his release clause.

He is Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after Mac Allister.

3. KAI HARVETZ| CHELSEA TO ARSENAL-€75M

Kai Havertz is a German footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Arsenal. He transferred from Chelsea to Arsenal in July 2023 for a fee of £60m plus £5m in add-ons.

2. JUDE BELLINGHAM| BVB TO REAL MADRID-€103M

Jude Bellingham is a young English footballer who plays as a midfielder for Real Madrid. He transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in June 2023 for a fee of over €100 million, making him one of the most expensive players in history. He signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants and took the number 6 shirt.

1 DECLAN RICE| WEST HAM TO ARSENAL-€116.6M

Declan Rice is a 24-year-old English midfielder who plays for Arsenal. He transferred from West Ham United to Arsenal in July 2023 for a fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons. He signed a five-year contract with the Gunners and will wear the number 41 shirt. Rice was the captain of West Ham and led them to the Europa Conference League title in 2023. He is also a regular for the England national team and has 43 caps.

There you have it! Which of these transfers do you think would make the most and the least impact.

