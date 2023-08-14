Most expensive player departures in Chelsea’s history

At some stage, it becomes easily predictable that certain players will leave and Chelsea fans have experienced many heart-wrenching departures over the years. Furthermore, it should be noted that the income generated from player sales enables the club to invest in different areas and sign additional players.

1. Eden Hazard (€115 million)

Known for his mesmerizing flair and the ability to advance with the ball from the wing to the opposition’s penalty area, the Belgian international showcased remarkable prowess as a goal scorer as well. However in 2019, Hazard made a significant career move by joining Real Madrid from Chelsea for a staggering €115 million according to Goal. Throughout his illustrious stint at Chelsea, he amassed an impressive record of 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances.

2. Kai Havertz (€70 million)

Although Havertz was once considered one of Chelsea’s most promising players, his time at the club didn’t go as planned. The talented German striker excels in adaptability with exceptional attacking skills in terms of finishing and agility. Following a challenging season in 2022-23, Havertz made a surprising move to Arsenal in July 2023 for a reported fee of €70 million. During his tenure at Chelsea the Aachen-born forward scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists.

3. Mason Mount (€64.20 million)

Mason Mount an exceptional midfielder from Chelsea’s youth academy has left an indelible mark on the club. Known for his imaginative playmaking abilities and instinctive attacking prowess, the English talent bid farewell to Chelsea in a surprising turn of events. In July 2023 he made a stunning move to Manchester United for a significant sum of €64.20 million.

4. Diego Costa (€60 million)

Diego Costa renowned for his aggressive yet astute playing style was considered one of the most formidable forwards during his prime. His remarkable finishing skills are widely regarded as some of the finest in the history of the Premier League. In January 2018, the striker made a €60 million move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid.

