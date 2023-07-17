In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, significant sums of money are often spent to secure the services of top players. The midfield is a crucial area of the pitch, and clubs are willing to invest heavily to acquire talented midfielders who can make a significant impact on the game. According to reports by Squakwa, the current most expensive midfield trio in football history comprises three highly sought-after players.

The first member of this prestigious trio is Jude Bellingham, who recently completed a move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £115 million. Bellingham, a young and highly promising midfielder, attracted attention with his performances for Dortmund and subsequently earned a high-profile move to one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Next on the list is Enzo Fernández, who joined Chelsea from Benfica in the 2023/04 season for a staggering fee of £106.8 million. Fernández. Possesses immense potential and is expected to bring creativity and flair to Chelsea’s midfield.

Completing the trio is Declan Rice, who made a high-profile switch from West Ham United to Arsenal for a reported fee of £105 million. Rice, a versatile and talented midfielder, has been a standout performer for both club and country. His move to Arsenal represents a significant statement of intent from the London club.

With these three transfers, the midfield trio now holds the distinction of being the most expensive in football history, reflecting the ever-increasing value placed on top-quality midfielders in the modern game. Their combined price tags showcase the enormous financial investment clubs are willing to make to secure the services of exceptional midfield talents.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)