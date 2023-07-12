SPORT

Most Expensive Goalkeepers In History



Kepa is the most expensive Goalkeeper of all time. Despite his inconsistent performances since joining the Blues, he still remain the most expensive shot-stopper in history. The Blues spent €80 million on signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic club in 2018.

Kepa Arrizabalaga struggled in his first few seasons at Chelsea but can be considered as one of the best Goalkeepers in the premier league right now. Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga after losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid.

Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for a fee of €62.5 million making him the second most expensive Goalkeeper of all time in history. Alisson has established himself as one of the best Goalkeepers in the premier league. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining the Reds.

The third-most expensive goalkeeper of all time is Gianluigi Buffon. The Old lady spent €53 million on signing Buffon from Parma in 2001. Buffon can be considered as one of the greatest Goalkeepers of all time.

Brazilian international Ederson is fourth on the list, City spent €40 million on signing Ederson from Benfica.

Barcelona spent €35 million on signing Cillessen from Valencia. Real Madrid spent €35 million on signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Bayern Munich spent €30 million on signing Manuel Neuer from Schalke 04.

