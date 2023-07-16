Most Expensive English Players In Premier League History

Declan Rice’s transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal has made him the most expensive English footballer in the history of premier league. The Gunners spent £105 million on signing Rice from West Ham surpassing Jack Grealish’s record of £100 million to City. Grealish previously held the record for most fee paid for an Englishman in premier league history.

The former Aston Villa forward was an integral part of City’s squad that won the treble last season. Grealish was one of the best players in the premier league, Champions League and FA Cup last season. Rice is also expected to help the Gunners compete for the difference titles next season.

Manchester United spent £80 million on signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City. He was one of the best players in the premier league during his time with the Foxes but dropped in form after joining the Red devils. Maguire turned to a flop and fell under a lot of criticisms from the club supporters. The Red devils had to bring in two World-Class defenders, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to reinforce their defensive line.

Manchester United spent £75 million on signing Jadon Sancho. He’s the second most expensive English player in United’s history and the 4th most expensive Englishman in premier league history.

United spent £60 million on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea, Arsenal spent £50 million on signing Ben White from Brighton, City spent £49 million on signing Raheem Sterling from Liverpool, United spent £48.5 million on signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, City spent £47.5 million on signing John Stones from Everton, City spent £45 million on signing Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

