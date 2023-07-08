Most Expensive Defensive Midfielders In Football History

Chelsea spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez making him the most expensive defensive midfielder in football history. The Argentina star has established himself as a first team starter at Chelsea and had some impressive performances last season but it wasn’t enough to help the Blues finish top four.

Enzo Fernandez won the World Cup title with Argentina and was named best young player of the tournament. The Blues managed to secure his signature from Benfica following his World Cup success with Argentina. Enzo Fernandez is among the players to watch out for in 2023/2024 season.

Aurelian Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from Monaco for a fee of €80 million. He’s the second most expensive defensive midfielder in history. The frenchman is a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid but struggled to perform well due to injury problems last season. Tchouameni is expected to regain his form next season and may play alongside Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in the midfield.

Manchester United spent €71 million on signing Casemiro from Real Madrid. Casemiro can be considered as one of the best defensive midfielder in the world right now and has help strengthen United midfield positions.

Manchester City spent €70 million on signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid in 2020. He helped City win the treble last season and also won the UEFA Nations League with Spain. Rodri netted the only goal of of the match in their UEFA Champions final against Inter Milan. He can be considered as the best defensive midfielder in the world right now.

PSG spent €60 million on signing Ugarte from Sporting CP, Newcastle United spent €64 million on signing Tonali from AC Milan, Chelsea spent €57 million on signing Jorginho from Napoli back in 2019, Arsenal spent €50 million on signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid back in 2021, Manchester City spent €49 million on signing Phillips from Leeds United.

