Most Expensive Defenders In History Based On Amounts Clubs Paid To Acquire Their Services

There are several defenders in the world that were bought with impressive amount of money by clubs. Despite the fact that some of them are already advanced in age, they would still fetch impressive amounts of money if they were sold in the transfer market at the moment. Let’s take a look at the ten most expensive defenders in history.

1. Harry Maguire.

He is an English International who plays for Premier League giants, Manchester United. According to reports, Manchester United paid the sum of €87M to acquire his services from Leicester City.

2. Matthijs De Ligt.

He is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. He was signed by Juventus from Ajax in 2019 on a five-year deal worth €85.5M.

3. Virgil Van Dijk.

He is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a defender for Premier League club, Liverpool. He joined Liverpool from Southampton for a reported fee of €84.65M.

4. Wesley Fofana.

He is a French professional International who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Chelsea. He joined Chelsea from Leicester City in a deal worth €80.4M.

5. Lucas Hernandez (€80M)

6. Ruben Dias (€71.6M)

7. Achraf Hakimi.

He is a Moroccan professional footballer who plays mainly as a right-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He joined PSG in a deal worth €88M.

Others are Matthijs De Ligt (€67M), Marc Cucurella (€65.3M) and Joao Cancelo (€65M). Kindly take a look at the image below for more details. Credit: 90 min |Instagram|

UniqueUpdatez (

)