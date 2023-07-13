Most Expensive Brazilian Footballers Of All Time Below The Age Of 18

Vitor Roque’s move to Barcelona has made him the third most expensive Brazilian footballer of all time below the age of 18.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a fee of €40 million, he’s currently 18 years old.

The 18-year-old will join the squad in January and has penned an eight year contract at Barcelona. He’s Barcelona’s third signing this summer after the arrival of IIkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez.

He’s expected to put on an impressive performance for Barcelona and serve as back-up striker for Robert Lewandowski. Roque has managed 22 goals in 65 games with his current club.

Real Madrid spent €45 million each on signing Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. The two players have established themselves as first team starters at Real Madrid. They are currently among the most valuable players in the world right now. Vinicius Junior can be considered as the best winger in the top five European Leagues.

Real Madrid spent €38 million on signing Endrick from Palmeiras, he’s currently 16 years old. The los Blancos spent 30 million on signing Reinier back in 2020.

Milan spent €24 million on signing Pato back in 2008, Bayer Leverkusen spent €19 million on signing Paulinho back in 2019 while Chelsea spent €13 million on signing Andrey Santos in 2022/2023 season, he’s currently 19 years old.

